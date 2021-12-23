The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), at the request of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), requested the Argentine government to extradite Carlos Agustín Ahumada, for the possible commission of the crime of generic fraud of the common jurisdiction , which was approved by the authorities of the South American country.

According to the FGR, this is related to public works contracts in various City Delegations, where the corresponding arrest warrant was obtained from a criminal court in the city itself.

“On this date, in the city of Buenos Aires, the National Criminal Court number 9 declared the Extradition Request of said individual admissible and ordered the delivery of the requested one,” the agency reported.

Likewise, the FGR specified that the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office requested the General Directorate of International Procedures of the Attorney General’s Office to present the aforementioned petition through diplomatic channels.

The documentation requested by the Extradition Directorate of the General Directorate of International Procedures, to manage the procedure in accordance with the requirements established in the Extradition Treaty between the United Mexican States and the Republic of Argentina, was presented in June 2020.

It was in July of that year that the FGR requested before the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), the formal request for extradition so that it could be sent through diplomatic channels to the government of the Republic of Argentina.

