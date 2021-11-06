Anibal Fernández received in his office the Chilean Ambassador to Argentina, Nicolás Monckeberg, and the Vice Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Juan Francisco Galli

The Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, met with the Chilean Ambassador to Argentina, Nicolás Monckeberg, and the Undersecretary of Internal Security of that country, Juan Francisco Galli, to coordinate a joint operation aimed at controlling the Mapuche groups that operate across the border of both countries.

The formal meeting was requested by Sebastián Piñera’s administration, after the successive illegal actions committed by certain Mapuche groups that devastate the south of Argentina and Chile. In that meeting, Undersecretary Galli gave the Minister of Security a confidential dossier that describes the modus operandi of these Mapuche gangs and how they impact the provinces of Patagonia.

