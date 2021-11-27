There are three species of zebra living today: the plains zebra (Equus quagga), the mountain zebra (E. zebra), and the Grevy’s zebra (E. grevyi) (REUTERS)

The zebras are iconic for their distinctive coats, but Ever wonder if zebras are white with black stripes or black with white stripes?

The stunning black and white coloration of the zebra skin stands out in stark contrast to the dry, brown and green, treeless grasslands and savanna forests of its home territories in eastern and southern Africa, according to African Wildlife Foundation.

These stripes are unique to each individual. There are three species of zebra living today: the plains zebra (Equus quagga), the mountain zebra (E. zebra) and Grevy’s zebra (E. grevyi), And each of those species also has a different stripe pattern. For some, the darker parts of their skin are black, while others are more brown in color and some have stripes only on the body but not on the legs. An extinct subspecies of the plains zebra named quaggaE. quagga quagga) had minimal stripes on the head, mane, and neck, according to The Quagga Project.

Despite these different patterns and colors, all zebras have the same skin color: black”, said Tim Caro, evolutionary and behavioral ecologist and conservation biologist of the University of California at Davis. However, this does not answer the question of whether their fur is black with white stripes or vice versa. For that, we have to look at the melanocytes of the zebra, or the cells that produce pigment for its fur.

Each strand of hair, both light and dark, grows from a follicle filled with melanocyte cells (REUTERS)

“Although zebras have the skin black, different developmental processes determine their coat color, just as a light-skinned person can have dark hair, “he said. Expensive. In fact, zebras actually they have more light-colored hair than dark, Their bellies are usually light, so zebras may appear to be white with black stripes.

But that is not the case. Here is why: each strand of hair, both light and dark, grows from a follicle filled with melanocyte cells, according to a 2005 review published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology. These cells produce a pigment that determines hair and skin color. This pigment is known as melanin; a lot of melanin produces darker colors, like dark brown or black, while less melanin produces lighter colors, like hazelnut or blonde. Zebra’s black fur is packed with melanin, but melanin is absent from white fur, essentially because the follicles that make up the white hair bands have “dull” melanocytes, which means they don’t produce pigment.

Melanocyte production of melanin “It is avoided during the development of white hair, but not black hair”, explained Expensive to Live Science in an email. In other words, to zebras, the default state of animals is to produce black hair, making them black with white stripes, according to Brittanica.

This unique pattern may keep biting flies away, according to research by Caro and colleagues (REUTERS)

The exact biological processes behind zebra stripes are unknown, but in African striped miceRhabdomys pumilio), who have light and dark stripes along their hairy bodies, the Alx3 gene is more active along light lines than dark ones, according to a 2016 study published in the journal Nature. Alx3 effectively stops a master regulatory gene in charge of melanocyte development, leading to light-colored hair, the researchers found.

Then, Why is the zebra black with white stripes? This unique pattern can keep biting flies away, according to an investigation by Expensive and his colleagues. In a study published in 2020 in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, they found that African horseflies landed less frequently on horses that used striped or checkered carpets than on horses that used solid-colored carpets. These biting flies can transmit diseases that are fatal to zebras.

“In fact, there are very few mammals with contrasting stripes like a zebra ”, asserted Expensive. “The okapi has similar stripes on the rump, but other than that, no other species has really distinct black and white stripes. I suppose that the fly deterrent function is unique to equidae because they are very susceptible to diseases transmitted by certain fly bites in Africa ”.

