Congress passed a new digital tax, which will force delivery applications and platforms in Mexico City to pay the 2% tax for each delivery, we will tell you what the purpose of the tax is.

This Wednesday, December 15, the creation of a new tax on each delivery of any type of merchandise made by digital platforms and applications such as Uber, Uber Eats, Didi, Didi Food, Rappy, Fair, Mercado Libre, Amazon, etc.

“Individuals or legal entities that operate, use and / or administer applications and / or computer platforms for control, programming and / or geolocation on fixed or mobile devices, through which users can contract the delivery of parcels, food, provisions or any type of merchandise with delivery in the territory of Mexico City, provided that they act as intermediaries, promoters or facilitators, they must pay monthly for the concept of exploitation for the use and exploitation of the infrastructure of Mexico City 2% of the total charge before tax for each delivery made”. Point out the new legislation.

The tax proposal argues that digital businesses experienced a economic growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and they can contribute with a contribution for the use of the infrastructure of the streets of Mexico City.

Nevertheless, The new tax states that: “The use referred to in this article is non-transferable and it will not be subject to transfer, nor should it be included in the total cost borne by the user, nor will it be charged to third-party bidders or any other third party who delivers packages, food, provisions or any type of merchandise ”, the legislators who voted against, they pointed out that Although in theory the collection of the tax should be absorbed by the company, in the end it will affect the users and distributors.