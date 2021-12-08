It must be taken into consideration that one of the greatest advantages that these specific contents offer us over the conventional ones, is their comfort. While with paper books we can only carry a limited number of them, these digital ones allow us transport hundreds or thousands of them. In addition, we can read these on a multitude of different platforms and devices. In some cases we have a specific reader, although we can also consult this content from a computer or mobile phone.

Everything will depend on the availability we have in terms of products or the one that is most comfortable for us. In addition, here we are going to find elements of all kinds, from manuals, complete guides, novels, reports, etc. This comes mainly because we have a multitude of applications to create these electronic books or to convert between formats. Although the EPUB is the most popular in this sense, there are many other types of ebook files among which we can even use a Pdf.

However, despite its comfort, we can sometimes find ourselves with certain files that are much larger than usual. On certain occasions this can become a problem, especially if our device has limited storage space because if we want to share it over the internet. The reason for this can be varied, as we will see below.