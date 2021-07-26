Since its founding, Apple has been the victim of all kinds of replicas and fakes to your products; a shadow market that, for a couple of years, has taken AirPods Pro as one of its biggest targets (among other product lines).

The truth is that in iPadizate we already explained how to differentiate fake AirPods (standard model) from original ones. There is no doubt that the success of the Cupertino headphones has inspired a multitude of firms when it comes to producing their own alternatives. However, beyond slight imitations, there are not a few producers who, in hiding, have begun to commercialize the most successful fakes on an aesthetic level. A reality that leads many users to scam and that, every day, takes its toll on Apple itself.

The original AirPods Pro, listed at a RRP of 270 euros, they become an easy target, a very profitable option to reproduce. We are talking about devices that, at first glance, can go through the original headphones costing a small fraction of its price. That is why, eventually, we have all asked ourselves: what differences are there between them?

Next, we will give you a series of guidelines to follow before and after your purchase just to avoid an unpleasant surprise. Do not be fooled!

Before buying Airpods Pro:

Visit an Apple Authorized Reseller

Undoubtedly, the fact that it will guarantee a 100% original and safe purchase of your AirPods Pro (and any device of the brand) will be buy it in an Apple Store.

If by any chance this is not an option, try to verify that the establishment that is making the sale has the Apple license to do so: that is, it is a Apple Authorized Reseller. In that case, you can rest easy: the devices offered will be 100% original.

Be wary of ‘extraordinary offers’

As the saying goes: ‘Nobody gives hard four pesetas‘. It is very likely that, often, you will find offers from distributors who sell original AirPods (among many other Apple products) at a significantly lower price (between a 5% and a 20% less, approximately) than in the Apple Store. This is a fairly common practice and you don’t have to fear such offers as long as, as we say, they come from trusted providers.

However, you must completely avoid fall into offers that are around, for example, a exorbitant 80% discount. Keep it real. Nobody is going to sell you brand new AirPods Pro for € 19.99 with free shipping when there are people paying ten times more for them.

Check the reviews and, if you can, check the headphones

When we talk about these types of scams, both around AirPods Pro and any other device, we deal with 100% online sales scenarios. However, remember that there is nothing better than test the product physically and take home something that we have previously been able to observe in detail.

However, as in the vast majority of cases, your purchase will be telematic, carefully review the provider and investigate about it: search for possible cases of fraud, reviews about the company’s products, how satisfactory their after-sales service is …

Be prudent with purchases from individuals

If yours is the market of the second hand remember that nothing is completely fraud-free. If you buy the headphones from an individual with a deal in hand, politely ask that they leave you inspect device. If you are going to buy them online, feel free to order graphical tests of the headphones, its box or, if applicable, your purchase invoice.

Be wary of those people who make excuses when letting you try the device or do not want to prove its authenticity, surely there are many other sellers willing to make a transparent sale.

If you are going to buy your AirPods Pro through a buying and selling platform, we recommend that you read the buyer’s rights policies that they have reserved for you.

Avoid the hotspots of potential forgeries

Marketplaces International, dubious websites or establishments with ‘too much’ confidential information are real scenarios in which it is becoming easier every day to be the victim of a malicious sale.

Apply the review principles seen in the previous sections and, if it doesn’t convince you, go somewhere else. Is it worth taking a risk for a few euros?

After purchasing Airpods Pro:

Check the packaging and its content

Nothing will give you more information about your purchase than a good review. Unbox your new AirPods Pro carefully. There are the most characteristic details that could easily give away any ‘petty’ forgery.

Check out all accessories, the inner packaging, the attached manuals … Also the box itself. Yes, the cardboard box. When the box of your headphones comes full of badly placed stickers, of very low quality or without the official logos of the brand … allow yourself the benefit of the doubt.

Unfortunately, the best counterfeits don’t just stay in the packaging, they go beyond aesthetics. Undoubtedly, a useful way to diagnose will be that you can have original AirPods Pro compared to those that you are checking for compare in detail. This way you can see how well the controls respond, their reaction times and, of course, the quality of the sound.

Check the serial number of the headphones

This will undoubtedly be one of the litmus tests to determine if you are dealing with fake headphones. Access the Apple service and support coverage check service and write the serial number present in the sticker covering the bottom side of the box. If for some reason you cannot read these numbers you should be able to find them in the inside of the case lid. The same page will offer you instructions to find that code.

First of all, if your device do not comes with no serial number … you are facing a fake. After validating the number on the web you will be able to find three possible outcomes:

That the serial number is valid. In this case, the page will respond with an image of the headphones and the information regarding its warranty.

In this case, the page will respond with an image of the headphones and the information regarding its warranty. That there is a problem with the acquisition date. In this case, Apple will not be able to determine the status of the warranty. This situation occurs if, for example, we have bought our AirPods Pro from an unauthorized dealer or there has been some kind of replacement. However, this resolution does not sentence them as a fake product.

In this case, Apple will not be able to determine the status of the warranty. This situation occurs if, for example, we have bought our AirPods Pro from an unauthorized dealer or there has been some kind of replacement. However, this resolution does not sentence them as a fake product. That the serial number does not exist. In this case there will not be much more to inquire. A device without an Apple serial number It is not, after all, an Apple device.

By following some of these guidelines, you are probably already able to determine if your purchase has been a success or, unfortunately, you have been a victim of counterfeit Apple dress.

From iPadizate we encourage you to enjoy your gadgets safely now always buy from suppliers that offer quality guarantees for both the product and the user.