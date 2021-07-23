Your finances are in order

We hate to put this as the first point, but it really is the most important thing. Remember that, unless you enjoy certain privileges, Mom and Dad will not pay the rent for you, nor will you have a roommate to ease the cost. Add to that what you would spend on water, internet, gas, electricity, maintenance, as well as the fixed and occasional expenses that you already have. If your superpowers have the talent to adjust budgets and you are not only willing to do it, but the numbers come out, it is a good indicator that you are ready to live alone.

Having roommates no longer works for you

Living with someone in your twenties is normal, even recommended (it is easier to navigate adult life among several than in total solitude). However, at a certain age you realize that perhaps you need more space and more independence, and are even willing to pay for it. If you can no longer handle those dynamics of having to put the TV aside, have strangers when you are in your pajamas or live with the fact that someone else finishes the food you bought, it is time to say goodbye to team life.

You are responsible enough

This especially applies if you live with your parents. Surely you are used to living in a clean and beautiful house. Did you think that happened by magic? No sir. Regardless of whether you pay someone or decide to do it yourself, living alone involves making time to make your bed, wash the dishes, take out the trash, pay your rent and services on time, and do all kinds of chores that will make you live in a humanly habitable place. If you are not willing to do this, you are not ready to take over a space on your own.

You want to create your own home

Living alone means that you have creative freedom over your home, and that is a double-edged sword: on the one hand, the house of your dreams can finally be yours and no one can tell you to pick up that horrendous poster that you have had since you were fifteen. However, if touring furniture stores is not your thing, you may not be ready to turn a house into a home, and as much as you have freedom, you will not feel comfortable.

You can take care of yourself

This is not about eating well, taking a daily bath, getting up on time, or all those things that you were probably taught at home. It is about knowing things like turning on the boiler, knowing how to uncover the bathroom, preparing for geographic emergencies (do you already have your backpack ready in case of an earthquake?), Among other domestic emergencies. If you can’t do this without freaking out and doing all the internal drama – or even clearly visible drama – you still have a lot to learn before moving in alone.