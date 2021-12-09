Cetesdirecto announced that, on the occasion of the celebration of its eleventh anniversary, it will expand its investment alternatives with the Savings Protection Bonds to three and five years that you can buy from December 8.

“Through the inclusion of Savings Protection Bonds (BPAS), investment alternatives are expanded with different government securities such as: cetes, bonds, bondes, udibonos among others, encouraging savings and favoring the diversification of investments, through a practical and safe environment for those people who want to generate returns, without exposing their resources to great risks, “said the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit through a statement.

What are BPAS?

The BPAS are government securities of the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB) that have the backing of the federal government, which makes them safe investment instruments; They will be available under two modalities:

BPAG28 (IM), with a term of up to 3 years and interest payment every 28 days and that pays a yield to maturity of around 5.23%

BPAG91 (IQ), with a term of up to 5 years and interest payment every 91 days and that pays a yield to maturity of around 5.69%

It may interest you: Why is financial education important?

The main advantages of investing in these bonds are:

They are auctioned weekly in accordance with the quarterly placement calendar published by Banco de México

They are low-risk financial instruments, widely known and accepted by investors.

They are bonds with a reviewable rate, that is, every 28 or 91 days that they pay interest, depending on the EPS that is acquired, the highest rate is paid between the Cete of the period and the Weighted Government Funding Rate published by Banxico

In addition, they offer an additional surcharge to the interest rate paid by these bonds (Cetes)

Until today, investors could only acquire BPAS through stockbrokers that have access to the securities markets under some restrictions, both due to the minimum investment amounts required and the commissions that have to be covered for said services. Now, for the first time, they are available on this financial platform, which currently has more than 700 thousand savers.

Cetesdirecto is a safe and free savings and investment option. If you are interested in putting your money to work and are interested in a low-risk option to begin with, this may be a good option for you.

Learn more on the page Direct or on the social networks of the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB), Nacional Financiera (Nafin) or Cetesdirecto.

With information from the SHCP

Follow us on Facebook to keep up to date with these and many more news