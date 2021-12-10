The American company has a fairly complete set of terminals whose greatest virtue is the advantage of enjoy pure Android 12 . The fact that the operating system is developed by Google represents a differential factor for their mobiles, but it is not the only thing they brag about.

Depending on what you need for your day to day, you will find a large number of devices, whether you prefer power or a good camera. There are smartphones of all kinds, even if what you are looking for is one small To make its portability much more comfortable, you have several alternatives. Be very careful, because sometimes a reduction in size it does not have to mean a decrease in your performance .

The Google Pixel 4a of the big G brings with it a 5.8 inch OLED screen of size. Ideal for content playback. Although if the brand’s devices stand out for something, it is for their image processing quality when taking photographs. The results are simply spectacular. Not to mention that it has a built-in Snapdragon 730 CPU capable of running any software perfectly. The only downside is the little autonomy of your battery.

Sony Xperia 5 III

Be careful with this high-end from Sony, as it comes with quite decent specifications. First of all, as regards this publication, it has a 6.1 inch OLED screen. That is, it uses the same panel as the previous case, but it is a bit larger.

In terms of power and performance the Sony Xperia 5 III more than meets the expectations of the Snapdragon 888. What together with its 8 GB RAM memory forms a truly efficient phone. A quality that is extrapolated to the rest of the components, since the sensors of the Japanese brand enjoy a great reputation. In addition, unlike the previous one, its battery enjoys several days of autonomy thanks to its 4500 mAh.

iPhone SE (2020)

When it comes to Apple, quality is assured and the tiny 2020 iPhone SE is proof of that. Its about Smallest mobile on the list at just 4.7 inches of your screen size. Without a doubt, it is a great option to take it anywhere.

Although in this case, the reduction of dimensions does entail a reduction in properties. Specifically, its battery, which only has a capacity of 1821 mAh. An amount that is far from what is currently necessary. On the other hand, in the section related to performance, it stands out considerably through its A13 Bionic chip. If you want a terminal that is characterized by its portability, it is the alternative you want.

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Another of those named in this list that is below 6 “. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S10E has a 5.8 ”Dynamic AMOLED display, where visual quality stands out above all else. Mainly, because its battery also suffers a considerable power drop up to 3100 mAh.

While it is true that it is not short of performance, rather the opposite. Even so, the passing of the years has taken a toll on him And it may not be a perfect option at the moment, as it is likely that you will not receive Android 12 in the future. In addition, for its price you can come across much better smartphones.

Huawei P40

The main problem with this top of the Huawei range is the absence of Google services. For everything else, we are talking about a compact phone with a 6.1 ”OLED display, but with a brutal performance.

Proof of this is his Kirin 990, one of the most powerful processors of the Chinese company. The most striking thing about this terminal is its completely complete camera system, as it offers perfect images and even has the possibility to record videos at 4K and 60 FPS. In this case, the autonomy is not seriously affected, because it is close to 4000 mAh, an optimal figure.