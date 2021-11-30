The job offer is with a legal stay and among the requirements, more than one year of experience is requested. In exchange, interested parties are offered a fixed-term contract, legal benefits and medical insurance. Working hours are Monday through Friday, 6:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., shifts will be essential and it may be necessary to work on weekends.

What are the requirements to work in a restaurant in Canada?

The vacancy is open to chefs with experience in gastronomy and who have the availability to travel to Canada.

Have a technical career.

1 or 2 years experience.

Have knowledge of gastronomy.

Speak basic French.

Availability to travel.

What will the people selected to work in Canada have to do?

Persons selected to work in Canada must maintain consistency in the quality of the preparation in terms of taste, appearance and degree of doneness.

They must also prepare food for storage; unpack and store food in refrigerators and warehouses; fulfill the maintenance tasks of the restaurant; take care of the presentation of food on the dishes, organize work tasks, among other activities.