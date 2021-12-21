But on the other hand we find the aforementioned application called NVIDIA GeForce Experience . For those of you who do not know it, we will tell you that this is a tool that takes care of optimize the operation of our games and applications depending on our PC. This is something that is carried out automatically, hence the usefulness that the software presents us with.

In the case we are talking about now, we must not only take into consideration the one known as Control panel that NVIDIA installs on the PC . Additionally, we can have another powerful tool that will also be very helpful to manage this element. The first thing we should know at this point is that the control panel will help us to configure and customize the operation of the graph. This allows us to adapt it to the needs of each case or computer configuration.

In fact, those of you who have installed a graphic component from this manufacturer, surely you have received a multitude of notifications related to the updates of their drivers. And is that, due to the importance and widespread use of these elements, the popular manufacturer tries to keep its products updated at all times. These updates that we are talking about are released both to add new functions, improve performance, or patch certain bugs.

These are one of those solutions that we talked about before and that NVIDIA is responsible for providing us to serve as the perfect complement to your hardware. However, although this set usually works perfectly in most cases, this is not always the case.

Fix problems with NVIDIA drivers

Sometimes we can meet some bugs in the behavior of our graph, errors that in principle have no explanation. Leaving aside the possible hardware failures related to the card itself, which are not usually common, let’s focus on the software section. So here we should take a look at the drivers we currently have installed from NVIDIA.

Any failure related to them can negatively affect the behavior of the component itself. Due to all this that we are commenting on, one of the first steps that we must take if we detect these errors is reinstall that driver.

Thus it is quite possible that we solve the errors that have suddenly appeared related to our graphics card from this manufacturer. In addition, it is worth noting that this is something that we can carry out easily from the commented NVIDIA GeForce Experience tool. The first thing we do is put it into operation. We can do this by clicking on the icon on the toolbar with the right mouse button. In this way we have the possibility of run the tool to bring up its on-screen interface.

Once we go to the section of Controllers that we see in the upper part of the interface, the current version of the installed drivers will appear. Next to this entry we see a button that is represented by three vertical points, in which we click. In this way and in a fast and simple way we will have the possibility of reinstall these drivers in seconds.