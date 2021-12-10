Back in the summer of 2015 it also saw the light Windows 10, and to this day most users have accepted it, but many others continue to reject it. Despite being the most widely used operating system in these environments, we have many other very interesting alternatives. We don’t have to install Microsoft’s proposal on our computer if we don’t want to. We have at hand a multitude of Linux distributions, open source projects that for the most part will not cost us a single euro.

In addition, the developers of these operating systems have gradually adapted to inexperienced users with it. Hence, many migrate or choose one of these proposals to install on their new PC. Admittedly, Current Linux distributions try to adapt to all types of users, even the novices in these struggles. In addition, there are many advantages that they offer us with respect to Windows, but not all.

Precisely for this reason we must take into consideration various sections if we decide to discard the Microsoft system and adapt to open source. In this way we will avoid surprises in the future. And is that, although sometimes we find a fairly similar user interface, actually internally both operating systems differ greatly. This is something that will affect its use and operation in certain circumstances that we must know.