A few weeks ago Microsoft launched the new version of its operating system, one of its flagship products, we are talking about Windows 11. However, this is a software that has generated as much criticism as it has been praise, just as it happened at the time with the previous version . That is why many users at the moment opt for install some Linux distribution.
Back in the summer of 2015 it also saw the light Windows 10, and to this day most users have accepted it, but many others continue to reject it. Despite being the most widely used operating system in these environments, we have many other very interesting alternatives. We don’t have to install Microsoft’s proposal on our computer if we don’t want to. We have at hand a multitude of Linux distributions, open source projects that for the most part will not cost us a single euro.
In addition, the developers of these operating systems have gradually adapted to inexperienced users with it. Hence, many migrate or choose one of these proposals to install on their new PC. Admittedly, Current Linux distributions try to adapt to all types of users, even the novices in these struggles. In addition, there are many advantages that they offer us with respect to Windows, but not all.
Precisely for this reason we must take into consideration various sections if we decide to discard the Microsoft system and adapt to open source. In this way we will avoid surprises in the future. And is that, although sometimes we find a fairly similar user interface, actually internally both operating systems differ greatly. This is something that will affect its use and operation in certain circumstances that we must know.
Differences between Linux and other systems that you should know
First of all, the first thing to know is that, although some Linux distributions appear to be very similar to Windows, their use differs a lot. It is true that the graphical interface in both proposals is very important. However, on Linux distributions, your Terminal and corresponding commands they are much more important than in Microsoft software. In fact, it is interesting to know for its use certain commands that we will use in tasks as basic as installing or uninstalling programs, or managing our files.
Another aspect to take into consideration here is that not all the programs that we use in Windows are going to be found in Linux. The variety of open source software that we can use here is huge, we must also take that into consideration. But there are certain applications of the importance, for example, of the suite Office Microsoft or Adobe photoshop that we will not be able to use natively in Linux. Of course, we can always use software such as Wine that will allow us to carry out these tasks.
In the same way, we must bear in mind that if we are pc game lovers, here we are going to find some important limitations. As an example, the availability of titles is much more limited. At the same time we can find some execution problems in this type of software in particular.