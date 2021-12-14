The first thing we should know is that, to talk about LibreOffice, we are referring to a set of programs grouped in a open source productivity suite. It does not stop improving over the years to adapt to the needs of its customers based on new updates. This is something that, how could it be otherwise, we will also find in the next version, LibreOffice 7.3.

In fact, its developers have focused on new functions and improvements for many of its most important programs. And it is that we cannot ignore that the suite puts at our disposal a powerful text editor, a spreadsheet application, another for multimedia presentations, a generator of mathematical formulas, etc. The first thing we should know is that the new version of the office suite will be launched in a stable way at the end of January or beginning of February 2022.

LibreOffice 7.3 Main New Features

We have already told you before that the news included in this new version reaches several of its integrated applications. For example, if we focus on the application to create our own spreadsheets, Calc, now you can recognize the identifier sep =, which will be very help to create item listings. Also, its developers have enabled row autocompletion to predict string matches from column data.