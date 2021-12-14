The first thing we should know is that, to talk about LibreOffice, we are referring to a set of programs grouped in a open source productivity suite. It does not stop improving over the years to adapt to the needs of its customers based on new updates. This is something that, how could it be otherwise, we will also find in the next version, LibreOffice 7.3.
In fact, its developers have focused on new functions and improvements for many of its most important programs. And it is that we cannot ignore that the suite puts at our disposal a powerful text editor, a spreadsheet application, another for multimedia presentations, a generator of mathematical formulas, etc. The first thing we should know is that the new version of the office suite will be launched in a stable way at the end of January or beginning of February 2022.
LibreOffice 7.3 Main New Features
We have already told you before that the news included in this new version reaches several of its integrated applications. For example, if we focus on the application to create our own spreadsheets, Calc, now you can recognize the identifier sep =, which will be very help to create item listings. Also, its developers have enabled row autocompletion to predict string matches from column data.
On the other hand, as regards the text editor Writer Add hyperlinks to the use of Forms to give them greater utility. In turn the Paragraph styles can now have list-level information. This means that when you create a custom paragraph style with lists, the information in the lists is preserved. It is also worth noting that we can already preview the character and paragraph styles.
Regarding the applications Impress and Draw, in the first case, the behavior of bulleted lists has been improved. At the same time they include screen sizes supported by PowerPoint for the slides, which will help us when exporting this type of document.
Download the Beta version of the office suite
Although at the moment it is not available in the definitive version of LibreOffice 7.3, we can test all the new features through the Beta version available. In this way, in case we want to test everything that will reach the final version of the suite in a few weeks, we only have to download this preliminary version. Of course, we must bear in mind that it is not the final version, so it can still suffer variations or return errors in certain functions.
With everything and with it you can download this Beta version of LibreOffice 7.3 valid for Windows and Linux from the following link from its official website.