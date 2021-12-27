Small and medium-sized companies, known as SMEs, are at a turning point. They have a long way to go to jump into a more necessary digital transformation than ever. This is especially important considering that, according to the SMEs White Paper, most companies of this type have a lot of work ahead of them. And more taking into account the composition of the business fabric of our country: the 94% of companies are small and medium-sized. Its leap to digitization is a guarantee for the future. Not only for themselves, but for the creation of quality jobs and an ecosystem prepared for the great changes that lie ahead.

SMEs have one great advantage: they are gazelles among large elephants.

Despite the great challenges they face, SMEs have one great advantage: they are gazelles among large elephants. Its small size guarantees agility envied by large companies. Changes that multinational giants would take more than five years to make, these companies can have them up to date in just two years. Therefore, time and knowing what the roadmap is play an important role. Like knowing what is the starting point to mark the next step to digitization.

A digitization that, in addition, goes beyond being prepared for a telework that has entered our lives in a massive way almost two years ago. The future of SMEs includes a transformation that involves making the most of the information that the internet and networks can offer usWelcome to the age of data.

The transformation of processes and decision-making based on the Big data They have become a norm that also applies to the large group of SMEs. This transformation implies, among many other facts, the mastery of the tools cloud to guarantee the security of the processes and information that, managed responsibly, will lay the seed for the future of our company. All this without forgetting customers and employees, with whom communication, processes and management have to evolve to the next step of digitization.

Are you ready for the digitization of your SME? The next test It will help you get a better idea of ​​how prepared your small or medium business is to take that important leap.