According to this global index, Mexicans are on average at a basic level (A2), that is, they are able to communicate in everyday situations with frequently used expressions and elementary vocabulary, but they cannot maintain a fluent conversation or understand structurally complex texts. .

At the Latin American level, the scenario is grim. Mexico ranked second to last, just ahead of Haiti. At the top are Argentina, Bolivia, Cuba, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Paraguay, Chile, El Salvador, Honduras, Peru, Brazil, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador.

The places with the highest command of the language in Mexico are Jalisco, Querétaro, Baja California Sur and Nuevo León, with a score higher than 500 on a scale of 800. In contrast, in the top 6 worldwide are the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Singapore, Norway and Belgium.

Domenzain attributes these results to the fact that the Netherlands had to speak English because their native language is only spoken in their region. “The need to communicate with the world makes them teach them to be bilingual from a very young age,” he mentions. Mexico, on the other hand, is being relegated by the Latin countries, whose local and governmental initiatives are helping their inhabitants to develop through the learning of the language.

What is needed for there to be more bilingual professionals

For Domenzain it is necessary to understand that English is connected with the economic, political, social, technological and educational development of each country. The first change is in the government, he points out. From his trenches he can send clear messages about the importance of learning a language that is required to do business, to get a better job and to grow a country.

However, neither the previous president (Enrique Peña Nieto), nor the current one (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) speak English, he points out. Then come public policies and that the Ministry of Public Education bet on a bilingual education, with constant training for teaching.

“Being bilingual is not giving an English class in both public and private schools. It is imparting everything you have in English and Spanish and offering a true immersion in the language. What good is an hour of class if everything you do is in Spanish. The best way to learn is to put the language into practice, but in everyday life. English should not be for whoever can, but for everyone ”, he says.

The expert recommends that people make small changes to learn the language, even if they do not have the possibility of studying it in a bilingual school, but require the language to advance in their professional career or working life.

These include joining internet conversation clubs, reading bilingual books, changing the language on the computer menu, watching movies with English subtitles, and most of all spending at least 30 minutes learning new vocabulary. “Get within reach of English in the most obvious way possible.”

Even one of Zoom’s bets for 2022 is that in meetings there is the option of automatic translation in real time, as well as the expansion of its existing live transcription, with support for multiple languages. These live transcription and translation capabilities will create endless opportunities by closing the communication gap across language barriers.

However, Domenzain points out that technology can help, as long as we understand it as support tools and not as substitutes. Otherwise, our brain gets used to it and stops trying to learn the language.