The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s here. After several weeks of speculation, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures finally let us see all the villains that will have a presence in the film. That is: Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. However, it is also true that a certain sector of the public was disappointed because there is no clue or reference to the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield… or if?

As the hours go by, some curious people have noticed a rather strange detail in the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home. By the time Tom Holland’s Spider-Man propels himself against the villains, it is apparent that his direction is pointing towards the Sandman, while Electro and Lizard are not even paying attention to the arachnid’s movements. In fact, it seems that both are focused on other characters not in the scene. Three enemies against three heroes?

If the above is not enough for you, what follows will leave you wondering. In a abstract shared by Sony Pictures Brazil, you see a short sequence that does not appear in the main trailer. You can see that Lagarto, after jumping “into the void”, is hit by something invisible. The fandom believes that Marvel Studios has removed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man from the scene to save their appearance until December 17.

Marvel and its strategy of secrecy with Spider-Man: No Way Home

To be honest, the theory is not far-fetched. In addition, on more than one occasion Marvel has altered the trailers of its feature films to hide key moments. With Avengers: Endgame it happened more than once, for instance.

On the other hand, it was difficult for Marvel to anticipate such an epic event through a trailer. A meeting between Spider-Man from different universes can be one of the greatest events in the history of superhero cinema, and they will not let it be seen in a simple preview. So, the best thing is to be patient and wait for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.