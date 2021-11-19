The first thing you should do is go to Google Play and enter AppNana in the store search engine. If your device is from Apple , go to the browser and enter appnana.com/sword and press download.

If you want to get some of the amazing appearances As a collaboration that contains Brawlhalla, you can do it with this method whether you have an Android smartphone or an iPhone .

The payment currency in Brawlhalla are known as mammoth coins . There are many players who wonder if there are ways to get hold of them in free form and without having to go through the box. Well, the truth is that there is a way completely legal and without using any type of hack to get mammoth coins without paying.

AppNana is a software where you can get points (called Nanas) that redeem for different prizes. The gifts you can get are related to various video games. Among them you will find Brawlhalla and her mammoth coins.

Get Nanas

The way to earn Nanas in the application is download other apps that you will find inside. Once your points have been collected, you can eliminate them without any problem. That is, no one will be able to take them off.

Also, if you you register you will receive the hefty amount of 15,000 Nanas. On the other hand, if you enter the code “G27148095” will give you another 2,500 completely free of charge.

When you collect the necessary points you will only have to look in the list of prizes for the brawlhalla coins. After that, select it and you will get your gift card that you will have to redeem later in Google Play or App Store.

How the key is redeemed

Despite the fact that a huge number of applications have cards that you can redeem in the virtual stores of the respective smartphones, not everyone knows how to access this option.

If you have an Android terminal you must access the Play Store, enter your profile and select the section ‘Payments and subscriptions’. Inside it you will find the section ‘Redeem gift code’.

The case of Apple is quite similar, since you have to enter the App Store and go to your profile. If you look closely, you will easily come across the option ‘Redeem code or gift card’.