If we share the account with a family member or friend, it is best to create a profile on HBO Max. In this way, each one will be able to have their own watch list, series, movies and in full control of all the content we access. If we do not create our own profile we run the risk of losing the thread of the series we were watching because someone else has advanced in history without us or that let’s not find any of the episodes.

How to find a lost episode on HBO Max

It may be the case that when we are following a series, suddenly, one of its episodes not available. Don’t panic, there are several things you can do to try to fix it.

First of all, what you can do is go to the search icon and type the name of the series, for example, “Succession.” Then select the series, choose a season, and scroll down to explore the episodes. It is possible that this way you will find that missed episode. If you still can’t find it, it may be a temporary platform failure and you will see it available again soon.