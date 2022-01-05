If we share the account with a family member or friend, it is best to create a profile on HBO Max. In this way, each one will be able to have their own watch list, series, movies and in full control of all the content we access. If we do not create our own profile we run the risk of losing the thread of the series we were watching because someone else has advanced in history without us or that let’s not find any of the episodes.
How to find a lost episode on HBO Max
It may be the case that when we are following a series, suddenly, one of its episodes not available. Don’t panic, there are several things you can do to try to fix it.
First of all, what you can do is go to the search icon and type the name of the series, for example, “Succession.” Then select the series, choose a season, and scroll down to explore the episodes. It is possible that this way you will find that missed episode. If you still can’t find it, it may be a temporary platform failure and you will see it available again soon.
Another reason why an episode or content is not displayed on the platform is because you do not have updated HBO Max to the latest version. To obtain the latest version of HBO Max you will have to access the application store of your device (Smart TV, mobile, tablet etc.) and check if an update is available, if so, download it and check if that lost episode is already there available. You can also check if it is available on other devices to clear up any doubts. As a last option, if you cannot find the episode you are looking for, you can always contact HBO Max to report the problem.
Problems in HBO Max
The disappearance of an episode or movie from HBO Max can also be due to platform problems. In fact, when the platform landed on October 26, 2021 in Spain, it had several problems regarding the availability of content that he had announced. Disappeared series, announced series that were not available on launch day, new episodes of series in emission without emission, subtitles and a long etc.
Some of the series affected with any of its missing seasons They were Down There (T4 and T5), Batwoman (T3) and Charmed (T3) among many others. In conclusion, we cannot affirm that HBO Max has hidden episodes as such, but rather that for different reasons there are contents that have disappeared from the platform and then have become available again, either due to a general failure or due to not having HBO Max updated.