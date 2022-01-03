Most commercial movies and series may often be dramatic and audiovisual straightforward; decent in that sense and in any case if there are functional synaptic connections involved in its elaboration. But that does not mean that this dignified simplicity cannot contain enough narrative elements to merit explanations from cultural journalists; or even produce entertaining discussions among moviegoers. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is like that and, consequently, the miniseries Hawk Eye (Jonathan Igla, 2021).

Two curious arrows with which Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) were armed in the episodes “Echoes” (1×03) and “So This Is Christmas?” (1×06) have brought up the validity of the Sokovia Agreements. With one, they turn a normal bolt into a giant and smash the back of a car to prevent it from moving forward; with the other, the Tracksuit Mafia van in a toy vehicle, and its occupants, in tiny people; and an owl takes them flying afterwards, perhaps to drive its beak into them.

The origin of the Avengers supervision

Said agreements largely brought about the fundamental confrontation of the Avengers in Captain America: Civil War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016). During the second sequence of the feature film, the superheroes prevent the terrorist attack to the Headquarters of the Institute of Infectious Diseases in the Nigerian city from Lagos, who tries to perpetrate Brock Rumlow or Crossbones (Frank Grillo), succeed. But, as it well reminds us WandaVision (Jac Schaeffer, 2021), what its protagonist (Elizabeth Olsen) does is the last straw.

The former HYDRA agent tries to kill Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) with a suicide explosion, but Wanda Maximoff manages to deflect the blast and accidentally throws him at a nearby building, inside which twenty-six civilians die. Of course, the responsibility lies with the terrorists; but the failure of the future Scarlet Witch, coupled with the catastrophe of the country of Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in Avengers: Age of Ultron (Joss Whedon, 2015), exhausts the scarce patience of world rulers; and 117 ratify the Sokovia Accords at the UN.

“The Avengers will cease to be a private organization, and from now on they will operate under oversight by a United Nations panel, and only when and if that panel considers it necessary ”, explains the secretary Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) in Captain America: Civil War to superheroes, whose opinions on the matter are divided until the persecution of Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Clint Barton and Wanda Maximoff, who refuse to accept agreements.

The Infinity War did not cancel the Sokovia Accords

There are fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who think that the Sokovia Accords are not in force after facing Thanos (Josh Brolin) and losing first and reversing his universal genocide later; out of gratitude to the Avengers. But it is not true. Those who were persecuted can now circulate freely for that reason, yes; but regulations still exist that had been established for superhuman individuals, their technology and the most advanced of other civilizations, which includes artificial intelligences.

Because of that, Tyler hayward (Josh Stamberg), Acting Director of SWORD at WandaVision, is arrested for violating the agreements with the revival of White Vision (Paul Bettany), something that Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) had warned him about. Y Sharon carter (Emily VanCamp), a former SHIELD agent, was still wanted for arrest in Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Malcolm Spellman, 2021) for having failed to comply by giving Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes their requisitioned equipment in Captain America: Civil War. And both facts are located after Avengers: Endgame (Russo Brothers, 2019).

For these and other reasons, we are surprised that Clint Barton has Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) toys in Hawk Eye, who are affected by the Sokovia Accords because their technology is what gives Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) their abilities. While the superhero archer refers to the physicist’s son-in-law as his provider in “So This Is Christmas?” However and precisely because of this uncertainty, should clarify exactly the level of force of the agreements in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

