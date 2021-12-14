If TCL were to be compared with a similar brand In terms of sales methodology, the chosen ones would be Xiaomi and Realme . Both companies have at their disposal a wide range of mobiles of all kinds, including truly affordable alternatives for any budget.

A proof of this is TCL , a firm that is likely to be mostly known to everyone for having been engaged in television development for a long time, but which has only recently entered the world of television. smartphone market . Despite this, the Chinese company has everything it takes to stand up to the main companies in the sector.

The main difference with respect to them is that the Chinese television manufacturer has a much shorter tour. Specifically, the first mobile under his own label was launched just over two years ago, although this does not mean that it did not work in terminals long ago.

In fact, TCL has gone hand in hand with Alcatel since 2004. Date in which an association was created from which a huge number of smartphones would emerge. This means that for the Asian brand the world of telephony is not at all nothing new.

Good and cheap mobiles

If there is one thing in which the Chinese technology giant and TCL are also similar, it is in their sales philosophy. Since the second began to operate as an independent firm, various devices have come to light that have turned out to be of great pleasure for users.

Although it is true that, with exceptions that we will see below, most of the terminals launched save some similarity to the Redmi family, which occupies much of Xiaomi’s low-end range. When it comes to TCL, you can find very affordable phones like the TCL 20 SE, which is priced at around 150 euros and offers more than competent performance.

As far as the mid-range is concerned, there are also very promising options like the TCL 10 Plus and the TCL 20 Pro 5G. They are two smartphones where the potential that the company hides, because they have very worthy specifications.

Your hallmark

Somehow the Chinese company has had to leave a mark on its high reputation as TV manufacturer. That is why its terminals have a screen with technology extracted from the brand’s flagship devices.

NXTVISION is a property that achieves an immersive experience when playing content thanks to greater sharpness and much more vivid colors. In this way, TCL has its own hallmark by which it is recognized.

For these reasons, it is reasonable to think that in a few years It could be among other renowned firms such as those mentioned here. For the moment, he is not going astray.