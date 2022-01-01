People suffer from hangovers because they are suffering from alcohol withdrawal and because their body is trying to process a toxin called acetaldehyde that is produced when your body breaks down alcohol.

Drunk people also tend to get a bad night’s sleep as their liver struggles to process alcohol and increases inflammation as your immune system responds to toxic levels of alcohol.





No evidence

A family of hangover remedies feature a chemical extract known as DHM (dihydromyricetin) derived from the Japanese raisin tree. These products also include B vitamins, milk thistle, prickly pear, and taurine. But DHM has only been studied in laboratory rats, and “there is no evidence to suggest that it might work in humans.”

There are a host of hangover products on the market that tout the ability to reduce the chances of having a hangover or prevent it altogether after a night of heavy drinking. But actually, the only proven way to prevent a hangover is to abstain from alcohol.

And in case of drinking it, people who want to avoid a hangover should steer clear of darker alcohols like red wine or whiskey, because they contain higher levels of toxic by-products of the fermentation process.

In a nutshell: There is no magic pill to prevent a hangover.