Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) achieved another victory following the announcement of the video game giant Zynga about the upcoming integration of NFTs and blockchain in its games portfolio.

The San Francisco-based game developer, Zynga, best known for his series FarmVille and CSR Racing, named the marketing veteran Matt Wolf as his vice president to oversee the company’s blockchain gaming efforts.

With the addition of Wolf, Zynga will work on the integration of NFT and blockchain in its current portfolio, in addition to developing new NFT-based games. Zynga Product Manager Scott Koenigsberg noted that the company became an early adopter of the platforms and emerging technologies with new launches in Snap Games, Google Nest, and Amazon Alexa.

Referring to the prominence of blockchain technology in the digital economy, Koenigsberg said Wolf would help them reach a new addressable market through NFTs and explore new ownership possibilities for players.

Qualifying NFTs and blockchain technology as the next natural step in Zynga’s evolution, Matt Wolf praised Web3’s token-based systems for enabling innovation and delivering new forms of player value in games. “By creating an integrated experience that enables gamers to become owners on their gaming journey, our goal is to broaden the reach of Zynga’s audience and drive greater engagement and retention,” he added.

The gaming industry has embraced NFTs with open arms as they open up new business models and revenue streams for developers, publishers, and even content creators. EA boss Andrew Wilson claimed that collectible digital content will play an important role in the future of the company.

The editor of Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft, is also exploring the potential of blockchain games following its participation in a funding round for the NFT-based developer. Animoca Brands.

