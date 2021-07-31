Men and women have long played an unequal role in society. Since, their rights and duties have been determined by sociocultural variables, the roles they play and culturally imposed patterns. Therefore; Mental illnesses, too, are outlined according to genetics, gender, education, and lived experiences.

Throughout history there have been factors such as discrimination, rejection and social exclusion towards people with some type of physical or mental disorder. Which leads to these individuals isolating themselves by choice or from their families. Violating their rights and opportunities and slowing down their personal development. Likewise, different associative morbidities are generated, which are disabling.

Mental health is necessary to take care of

There are many theoretical formulations about the way in which psychological suffering manifests between men and women. However, it has been observed that it is women who face the greatest risk factors, since they experience anxiety disorders, depression and eating problems with a higher prevalence. Caused by gender violence, lack of opportunities and poor access to the health system. 1

Psychopathology has shown that both the symptoms, the course of the disease, the search for help and the response to treatment depend on gender. Showing specific clinical pictures that are linked to genetics, endocrine factors and sociocultural variables. Basically marked by the role that men and women play in the social group.

In Mexico, psychosocial aspects such as being a woman, dedicating oneself to housework, having a low socioeconomic level and lack of education. They have been listed as causes of depression, anxiety, and mental illness. However, in a patriarchal society, men have more difficulty expressing their emotions and seeking help, generating depression and anxiety disorders, which are almost always hidden in addictions such as alcohol and drugs. 2

Women, due to their reproductive process and hormones, have a greater tendency to generate mental and behavioral disorders. Because they are faced with rape, unwanted pregnancies and abortions. Likewise, they are the ones who assume the role of motherhood, postpartum and menopause. Riding throughout their lives with risk factors and stressful situations, which makes them more likely to face dementia. 3

Men are forced into a world of competition and responsibilities. Where it is necessary to provide the family with everything necessary for a good life. Creating an overload of work, social demands, precariousness and unemployment, which are often accompanied by vital events at an early age full of violence, aggression and heartbreak. Leading them to seek outlets that turn into family problems, job intimidation, and addictions.

Mental illnesses depend on gender and are considered public health problems. Therefore, health entities establish policies to distribute resources that meet the needs of this social group. Apart from that, prevention programs are established to improve the living conditions of fellow citizens. Essentially, because this is a disease that should not be hidden, if not, on the contrary, it should be prevented, treated and controlled for the benefit of the community and the coffers of the national government.

