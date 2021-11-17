In the case of a house or medium-sized home, Ikea recommends the installation of eight photovoltaic panels of 340 W or 390 W with a cost of 5,088 euros or 6,179 respectively. Finally, for those people who live in a large, well-equipped home and who consume significant amounts during the day, the company recommends the installation of 12 photovoltaic panels with options of 340 W or 390 W as in the previous cases for prices from 6,633 euros for the standard model and from 7,890 euros for the Plus option.

Ikea solar panels are offered in packages that include several panels depending on whether it is a single-family home, a flat or an SME, including installation and maintenance. In the case of a home or small house, Ikea offers an initial package from 4,170 euros that includes four photovoltaic panels of 340 W with electricity warranty produced for 5 years. A Plus option is also available with 390 W photovoltaic panels that are 10% more efficient from 4,925 euros.

Today most of the companies that are responsible for the installation of solar panels have the possibility of carrying out a preliminary study where we will receive analysis, advice and advice on what is best for us depending on the consumption that we make and the type of home where we reside so that we can get a prior idea of ​​the investment that we will have to make. Ikea offers a totally personalized offer that adapts to the needs of each client. With you Energy works together with Ikea to create the bespoke solar energy offering and has a calculator to configure the solar panel system that best suits our needs.

Ikea has a solar calculator with which to consult which is the most suitable option for our home. Once the process begins, an expert from Contigo Energía contacts us to establish a custom quote. The installation of the solar panels includes the design adapted to the roof, complete installation, mounting systems and inverters. It must be taken into account that the installation is mandatory and that there is no possibility of purchasing the solar panels individually.

Savings and amortization

As for the question of whether or not installing solar panels is worth it, it will depend on many factors. As is evident, one of the fundamental factors that can be directly related to the time it will take to amortize the installation of solar panels is the time it has been where we live. It is not the same to live in northern areas with climate usually rainy than living in southern or Mediterranean areas where sunny days are numerous throughout the year. A point to keep in mind is also the orientation where the panels are placed. If the sun never shines, of course, it will not be very profitable to install them.

To get a calculation of what we can save with the installation of Ikea solar panels we must take into account the light price, the evolution, the consumption that we do for each inhabitant of the house and the production capacity of the panels.

According to Elena Velázquez, industrial engineer at UFEF, the cost of the Ikea basic kit “Fits the market” considering that its cost is adjusted to the costs that we can usually find in Spain. “It may be that the components can be obtained at cheaper prices through an official distributor or installation company, but what Ikea raises is the convenience of approaching the installation of solar panels. The fact that you buy the kit and they take care of it, says Velázquez ”.

On the other hand, according to the Ikea website, an average home can save money in the annual electricity bill around 428 euros. In the case of having batteries to store the excess energy, the savings can amount up to 70% in the electricity bill.