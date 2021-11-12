However, this area is going to see the same problem that many end users have encountered to date. The main reason for all this is that many of the computers in companies do not meet the strict requirements of Windows 11. It must be taken into consideration that security is top priority for Microsoft When creating use Word like Windows 11.

But if we focus on the business environment, it is more than likely that many of these companies that have a certain number of PCs, want to have Windows 11 as well. This allows many to have the most current technology at the software level on your firm’s computers.

This is software that was officially released on October 5, but not all current computers are compatible. Of course, the number of teams that can install this new system is increasing over the weeks. In this way, the firm intends that by the middle of next year all compatible equipment can install it.

One of his main goals from the beginning has been to make the most secure Windows ever available to everyone. Hence the PC must have TPM and virtualization-based security support. Precisely for this reason, it has come to require higher minimum requirements than previous versions of the system. So much so that computers with older hardware are considered unsuitable. As you can imagine, this is something that can be extended to both the end user and the companies that want to adopt it.

Check compatibility with the new system

Another section that corporate system administrators should take into account is that they can quickly check the compatibility of Windows 11. For some time now, Microsoft offered users a way to check the compatibility of their PCs with Windows 11. This is done through a health check tool in Windows 10. In turn, the software giant has shared some measures for companies that want to use Windows 11 in the future.

Keep in mind that, for a company with thousands of computers, preparing to upgrade to Windows 11 without automation is a complex task. Therefore, checking manual compatibility is a huge waste of time. It is precisely for all this that the complexity of this migration comes from that we comment on at the business level. However, if we focus on a recent survey that has been carried out, we conclude that more than 50% of PCs cannot install Windows 11.

This is based on the requirements regarding CPU, RAM and TPM of current equipment. This survey also showed that only 44.4% of workstations are compatible. To give us an idea, although the validity of these data, these come from a sample of about 30 million Windows devices. However And despite the fact that migration can be somewhat complex at this time, Microsoft expects this to take place gradually until 2025, when Windows 10 reaches the end of its useful life. Having said all this, we can say that the implementation of the new operating system has only just begun, both for companies and for the end user.