Acquiring a house or apartment is one of the main financial objectives of Mexicans. And there are several ways to achieve it, through a mortgage loan, either through Infonavit or a bank.

Another option is to take advantage of the bank auction of a property, because they are usually up to 60% cheaper, according to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef).

But, like everything else, you have to take it with reservations and consider some recommendations from the institution.

What is a bank shot?

Bank auctions offer real estate for sale whose owner was sued by a banking institution for not paying the mortgage. Banks can claim rights to housing by law. And, to recover the money, these institutions put these properties up for sale at a lower price.

Is it safe to buy houses at bank auction?

It is safe, in the sense that the process is carried out with the accompaniment of a certified advisor, who is charged with ensuring that everything is done in order. But it does involve some risks:

The previous owner or owner who owes the bank can continue in the property.

The debtor that the bank sued may have defaulted on other payments: property, water, electricity, etc.