The Consumer Magazine of January 2022, points out that, with air fryers, foods with crunchy textures are obtained, with a minimum of fat and that are considered healthier by not having to submerge them in large amounts of oil.

Profeco tested 11 models of air fryers, the points to be evaluated were:

Consumer information: it was verified that the packaging and the label indicate the type of product, in addition the content of the guarantees, instructions or user manual was reviewed, which should be in Spanish.

Safety: risk points that fryers can present to the consumer under normal use conditions.

Energy consumption: the electrical energy consumption required to prepare 500 grams of fresh potato, French-cut for 20 minutes of cooking, was measured at the temperature indicated in the instructions for each fryer.

Temperature stability: the temperature inside the food compartment was measured to verify that it was the most homogeneous in the different internal areas.

Attributes: to indicate the most outstanding characteristics of each model analyzed.

Uniformity of cooking: the analysis was made on the French fries once cooked.