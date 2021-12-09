The Association of Engineers and Architects of Mexico (AIAM) asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to reflect on this Thursday about your agreement where it is considered a matter of public interest and the emblematic works of his government for national security.

“We invite you to reflect on the recently published agreement that declares various public works as well as national security. With political will, the works must be of the best quality at the lowest cost and within the projected time ”, said Ricardo Rodríguez, president of AIAM.

At the delivery of the 2020 National Prize for Architects and Engineers at the National Palace, the manager told the president that you are not alone in fighting corruption and social work because the winners Francisco José Garaichochea and Gabriel Chávez represent the “highest values ​​of society”.

“In this fight against corruption, we share their thoughts, universities have taught us to face adversity, to be competitive, to put ideas first before wasting the scarce resources of Mexicans,” he said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that next year they will finish rebuilding the temples affected by the 2017 earthquake in Chiapas and Oaxaca.

“With the damage from the earthquakes, we are carrying out a whole program of reconstruction of public spaces and especially of temples that are being rebuilt. We are not done with the specifics yet of the reconstruction work of these works, which require a lot of care, but progress is being made and we are going to finish addressing all these damages that were caused by the earthquake next year, ”said the president.

The president noted that his government is intervening in 100 marginalized municipalities of the country, where new spaces are being built for recreation, culture and art.

“Preference is given to rehabilitating spaces and building new spaces for recreation, culture and art in popular neighborhoods. We are intervening in urban spaces, in 100 municipalities of our country, in marginalized neighborhoods, poor people are doing works ”, he mentioned.

