Rogers, creator of London’s Millennium Dome and one of the terminals at Madrid’s Barajas airport, “died serenely” on Saturday night, Matthew Freud, president of the communication company Freuds, told the agency Press Association.

Winner of the prestigious 2007 Pritzker Prize, Rogers was one of the pioneers of the “high tech” architectural movement that transformed aesthetic principles to expose the functional elements of buildings.

Among his other works are the headquarters of Lloyd’s of London and the Leadenhall Building, known as a “cheesegrater” (cheese grater) for its particular shape.

Born in Florence, Italy, in 1933, his father was a doctor and his mother was a disciple of the Irish writer James Joyce. The family fled Italy during the Benito Mussolini dictatorship and settled in England in 1938.