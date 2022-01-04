Although the truth is that The Pokémon Company has not offered a new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus in the last weeks, Yes, a new video game trailer has been revealed through the Japanese channel Fuji TV. In it we can see new images of the exclusive title of Nintendo Switch as well as others that we have already seen in the past, such as the choice of the initial Pokémon.

#PokemonLégendsArceus : a nouveau trailer contributing quelques nouvelles images to été diffusé sur Fuji TV. Nous l’avons récupéré pour vous pic.twitter.com/8Z9Xpg7vkY – Pokekalos (@Pokekalos) January 1, 2022

Although a priori the images of the choice of the initial Pokémon seem the same, the truth is that, as collected by the Pokekalos medium, there have been graphical improvements between what was seen in the first trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and this new video trailer. In a comparative image you can see slight changes in texture and shade, being the fire that gives off Cyndaquil the most appreciable thing in sight.

# PokémonLegendsArceus : pour les plus affutés d’entre vous, quelques changements legers de textures / ombres ont été remarqué sur la dernière publicité (vs the premiere trailer). pic.twitter.com/Xq1yBsj05v – Pokekalos (@Pokekalos) January 3, 2022

The last news we had about Pokémon Legends: Arceus came in the middle of last December, when we were introduced to the Diamond Clan and the Pearl Clan, two organizations led by the hierarchs Adamas and Nákara respectively. For his part, the player will be part of the Galaxy Expedition Team. Previously we were able to meet Hisui’s Voltorb, a form that we did not imagine as such.

All confirmed Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new installment of the franchise totally different from what has been published so far, opens next January 28, 2022. Currently, the exclusive Nintendo Switch game can be reserved for less than € 50.

