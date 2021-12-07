Arceus may have revealed its duration

A little over a month before it goes on sale, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, remains a mystery in many respects, although leaks do not stop happening. According to the latest reports, this new proposal would be the longest entry in the series to date.

According to Rider Khu, a well-known leaker, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has the longest playing time in the series and will feature a lot of content. «Your ultimate goal is to catch Arceus (I wonder how many players will finish it) in addition to Complete the Hisuian Pokédex, if you don’t want to hunt shiny Pokémon. But the thing is not there, it would also be more complete in terms of resource management, exploration and crafting tools. “You must pay attention to the berries, minerals and other objects that the Pokémon drop. You need to buy item slots as the game progresses, craft balls and throw them effectively. ‘

Finally, Rider Khu assures a fan that Shiny Pokémon can be seen with the naked eye in the world as it happened in its day with Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu, but which is not available in the most recent Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

In either case, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will go on sale next January 28, 2022 for Nintendo Switch with a revolutionary proposal for the series that will feature open world elements, news in the combat system, new Pokémon and regional forms some other surprises that will have to be discovered next month.