Arceus is a reality, although perhaps not how you imagine it

After the launch of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl last November, the next game in the saga will not be long in coming, because on January 28 we will have the premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a title that will renew the classic game formula with new features that aim to be the most striking. Located in the Hisui region, as the territory that is now known as Sinnoh was formerly known as it was a game set in a bygone era, the game will feature new regional forms and evolutions, among which we have already been able to meet Hisui Braviary, Zorua, Zoroak and Growlithe alongside new evolutions like Wyrdeen, Basculegion and Kleavor. After anticipating more Pokémon to come, it has now been introduced to Hisui Voltorb.

Hisui Voltorb, which bears a striking resemblance to Poké Balls in the region, will be electrical and plant type. Maintaining a spherical and lustrous body, its body has a wood texture. The history of this Pokémon explains that it is always in a good mood and is usually very friendly but, when it gets excited, it emits an electrical discharge through the hole in its head with which it usually electrocutes humans and Pokémon that are nearby.

As the slightest provocation to the Pokémon can result in a discharge of these characteristics, in human settlements it is considered a nuisance to Voltorb of Hisui, so we often hear stories of people who cover the hole in its head and throw it out of the settlement without regard.

<br>

While waiting to receive new news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it should be recalled recently the total number of new Pokémon in the game or the duration of the adventure itself could have been leaked.