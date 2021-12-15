Pokémon Legends Arceus brings the first reference to Sinnoh.

Every day that passes we are closer to the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a title that completely changes the classic formula of this franchise by Game Freak to offer us a world divided into open zones to explore with the purpose of Complete Hisui’s first PokédexThis being the region that we will have to travel from top to bottom to fulfill this task.

Therefore, under this premise, the title will arrive on Nintendo Switch in just a month and a half, which gives rise to The Pokémon Company and Nintendo to start promoting it, especially now that with the launch of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl they have a free hand for this. That is why just a few minutes ago A new trailer for Pokémon Legends Arceus has been released, which has been focused on the Diamond and Pearl clans that we will see in the title. You can see the trailer in the following tweet published by the official Nintendo account:

Introducing the Diamond and Pearl clans, two rival groups with conflicting beliefs about a powerful deity known as “Sinnoh.” #LegendsPokemonArceus will go on sale on January 28, 2022 for #NintendoSwitch. Book now: https://t.co/EAmGHajFfb pic.twitter.com/Uic8ZaDfrt – Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) December 15, 2021

In this way, the update presents, in the first place to Adamas, leader of the Diamond clan on the one hand, while on the other Nakara is introduced, who will be the leader of the Pearl clan. It should be noted that it doesn’t look like they’re going to be villainous organizations, but it seems that they will be supporting characters during the adventure.

Also, a rather curious detail is the fact that they have referred to what could be Arceus as the Great Sinnoh, which would give rise to that this was the original name of this Pokémon, which would end up acquiring the Hisui region in its honor. On the other hand, it has also been presented to the Gingko company, who will fulfill the function of being the merchants of the region.

Has finally been given an incentive for all those who have played the titles of Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, since next to this trailer It has been confirmed that there will be a special Darkrai event in Pokémon Legends ArceusThe only requirement being to have save data for any of the remakes. Thus, if you want to enjoy this game even more, you can do it in case you have been buyers of these titles previously.

Of course, as a trick, remember that it is enough to have save data and not the game itself, so you can perfectly ask a friend for the game, register it in your Nintendo Switch account and you will have access to the event.

