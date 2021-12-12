All Pokémon fans are eager for the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so they are always on the lookout for some revelations of the long-awaited video game. There are still many mysteries around him.

Something that has caught our attention is that, despite technically being a Sinnoh origin story, the project will feature drastic changes from the beloved series. One mechanic that seems set to make a comeback is how players get XP.

Best of all, thanks to recent leaks, we were able to see some of the new footage from the video game confirming that Trainers can earn experience points while completing their Pokédex.

Pokémon Legends Arceus Will Get Catch XP

We should mention that, despite going months without new images, Nintendo released something never seen before from Pokémon Legends: Arceus during a Japanese presentation on December 9, 2021.

Although the clip largely shows the gameplay of players interacting with wild Pokémon on the map, eagle-eyed fans saw that an XP notification can be seen briefly.

In the video demo, the protagonist throws a Poke Ball at a Bidoof. After successfully catching the Normal guy, Hisui’s starter Oshawott receives 25 experience points, so this can be a huge reveal for many fans of the franchise.

This apparently confirms that Pokémon Legends: Arceus will bring back the XP capture. While the concept of earning points for catching Pokémon is not groundbreaking, as of this point it had not been confirmed for the 2022 game.