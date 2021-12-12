The community of Pokémon players is eager for the arrival of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, in which many players have already become fond of the latest Hisuian form, dedicated to Voltorb, so it is on everyone’s lips.

Something that has caught our attention is that, with only a month and a half to go, Game Freak announced that Hisuian Voltorb would be the newest variant that can be caught in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Best of all, the lovable look of Kanto’s Pokémon has already become a huge hit with the community, as fans flooded onto social media to talk about the new electric-type design.

Hisuian Voltorb from Pokémon Legends: Arceus Goes Viral

On December 9, Game Freak revealed Hisuian Voltorb in a series of posts on Twitter. The regional variant considers the Gen I character to become a dual type like Grass / Electric.

Community reception of the character’s new look was immediately positive, as players quickly fell in love with its design change. Then the Pokémon Legends Arceus went viral on Twitter a day after Nintendo released an adorable stop animation video to show off its new moves.

Fans took to the social media website to praise Hisuian Voltorb’s regional form. “It gives me Crabominable-like vibes and I love it,” he wrote a comment. Another tweeted: “This is the cutest regional form we’ve gotten so far.”

Other players said they couldn’t wait to add the ‘mon to their squad when the game launches in 2022. “Adorable! Now I’m definitely putting myself on my team! “exclaimed a coach.