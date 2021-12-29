Hunting Pokémon has never been cheaper than with Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There is still a month left for the premiere of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new installment of the franchise totally different from what has been published so far. Pokémon fans have to wait until January 28, 2022 to play it, but you can make the reservation for only 46.90 euros on Amazon right now. This supposes a 22 percent discount above its original price, so this is a good opportunity to start a new adventure on your Nintendo Switch.

Is Standard Edition of Legends Pokémon: Arceus normally costs 60 euros, but it is at a very cheap price. You can buy the Nintendo Switch game at Amazon pre-sale for just 46.90 euros, a difference of 13.09 euros that you can save for other purchases. This offer will not be available for long, so take advantage of this sale to get the next cheapest pokemon game never.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus reaches its lowest price

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in Hisui region, an old version of Sinnoh inspired by Meiji Restoration Japan. It has incredible natural surroundings very extensive to research and find Pokémon. The mysterious Arceus is said to be key to solve a strange phenomenon it’s affecting these creatures, but how will it be connected? The player will be able to start in Jubilee Villa, the base of operations of the Galaxy Team formed by very peculiar characters. Will you get complete the Pokédex of this region?

It’s a few weeks to start this fascinating adventure. Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces new mechanics and creatures, so you can enjoy it as if it were a different game. If you buy it now it is at an incredible price of 46.90 euros because it has a 22 percent discount. If you know Pokémon fans, this may be a perfect gift for the following weeks.

