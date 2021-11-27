Arcane: what could the second season of the Netflix series League of Legends be about?

Netflix and Riot Games announced a second season of Arcane, the series based on the League of Legends, which is a total success. _It is already in production and in this note we will tell you what the second season could bring.

With a second season already confirmed by Riot games and Netflix, Arcane has the possibility to include a lot of lore from League of Legends, since this universe of champions is practically endless. It can be expanded too much with all the biographies and character origins it has. Piltover and Zaun We assume that they will continue to be the center of the series but, for those who are immersed in the history of the video game, they know that this is a small part of the enormous world of the game. LOL.

In the second season, new places and characters will appear. Some of these we could see references or winks in the chapters of Arcane, What Twitch maybe. In the first episodes of the series we saw a rat that mutated, this is possibly the known rat of the League of Legends who is looking for life in the streets of Zaun with his chemical crossbow. There were also many fans who were excited about the possible appearance of Warwick, although it could appear very different from the LOL. There is a rumor that it could be the smuggler Vander, which underwent a mutation by the chemicals of Singed.

Other characters that could appear are: Janna, a wind spirit that sometimes appears in Zaun and in Piltover, in order to protect the most disadvantaged, or the iconic yordle Ziggs, who loves explosions. We could relate the latter to another character fan of explosions, Jinx. In the game, Ziggs meets Jinx in Piltover and this is where he spends a lot of time committing acts of crime, but is later convinced by Jinx to follow her antics on Zaun. We’ll have to wait to see what (or who) the second season of Arcane.

As for places that we could get to see, we have Noxus. Although in the series we saw a little of this place by the mother of Mel, we suppose that in the second season it will take a little more prominence. Noxus It is an expansionist and powerful empire with a terrifying reputation, it is built on black magic and hides groups that manipulate the nation’s policies from behind. But why could this place appear more? It is a nation that wants to expand and leads campaigns through Runeterra to expand its borders. Therefore, one of your goals can be quietly Piltover, a place that has a lot of technology and wealth, things that make the place to conquer even more striking.

On the other hand, we can meet the great forgotten empire that once spanned the south of the vast continent: Shurima. How is this place related to Arcane? Well, do you remember the hextech crystals that Jayce and Viktor used to start the industrial revolution? These came from a race known as the Bracken which are Shurima. Collecting highly intelligent and empathetic creatures to make interesting tools may come with consequences. This could appear in the second season. In addition, there is also a relationship with Noxus, as this empire has expanded to Shurima during his conquests.

We also have Ixtal, a relatively new region in the lore of the League of Legends. The nation was once part of the empire of ShurimaBut when things started to go wrong there Ixtal he isolated himself behind magic. Now, the relationship may arise from the urgent need for resources on the part of Piltover, which is located on the limits of this territory, and the response that defenders of Ixtal, known for their sophisticated handling of elemental magic.

And to close let’s talk about the forces of law of Piltover. On Arcane, Caitlyn She represents the law, she is a faithful defender of the city. However, fans of the LOL they know that there is an authority greater than her that has not yet appeared in the series. Camille, a champion of the game, is an elite agent of the upper class who has upgrades made with hextech. She used the technology that we saw created in Arcane to become a cross between a murderous cyborg and a secret agent. In 2019, the kinematics Awaken shows us Camille, in conjunction with the police of Piltover, doing a raid on a theater. This could be explored further in the next season of Arcane.

As we said before, the universe of League of Legends It is huge and there is much to cover in the series, but hey we just have the first nine chapters. The second season is in production so we will have to wait until 2022 for more news, which leaves us time to analyze, think about what may come and why not? watch the series again.

Share it with whoever you want