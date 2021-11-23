This weekend the third and last arc of Arcane has finally been released, the League of Legends animated series that arrived on Netflix at the beginning of this month and has been conquering us little by little with each and every one of its nine chapters, with a closure in style.

In order to try to reap the same success, the official account of this series has published a message in which it has confirmed that a second season is already underway, without revealing any more details about it.

With the first season, two years had to pass from its announcement until it ended up seeing the light on Netflix, so it is still too early to know if this continuation will end up arriving at the end of 2022 or on the contrary we will have to wait until 2023.

What is clear is that there are still some ends to be tied in the plot, but from a personal point of view I prefer that Riot Games and Fortiche take it with all the calm in the world as long as the second season maintains, at least, the same quality. You will have to wait patiently until you have more news about it.