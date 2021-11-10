Arcane: the reason for the success of the Netflix series based on League of Legends

The new animated series of Netflix, Arcane, based on the video game by League of LegendsIt has a lot of acceptance and not only from fans of the game. Find out why, in this note!

Arcane, the series of Riot games and Netflix based on the universe of League of Legends, focuses on the delicate relationship between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underground district of Zaun. Due to the creation of Hextech technology, which allows anyone to control magical energy, the tension between these cities will increase. Several new characters will appear in the series and also the iconic ones of the game such as Jinx, Caitylyn, Viktor, Jayce, and Vi.

Some of the themes that the series will address are: friendship, family, revenge, class struggle and the search for power. With a total of nine chapters, Arcane he will launch them in blocks of three. The first ones were released on Netflix on Saturday, November 6, the second block will arrive on Saturday the 13th, and the end, with the outcome of the series, on the 20th of the same month.

Another reason for its success is its distinctive diffusion. The first episode premiered not only in Netflix, but also in Twitch, through a joint transmission between the two platforms of streaming. Thus, streamers from all over the world shared with their followers the first episode of the long-awaited animated series. In this way, more than 1.8 million viewers were reached among all the channels that broadcast it. Streamcharts published the data and we can see that the official account of Riot games of Latin America was the Spanish-speaking channel that had the most viewers with the highest peak of more than 170 thousand people, while the official account of Riot games in English it was the best globally with 636,056 viewers.

Also, outside the niche and regarding the first three chapters, there were many positive comments on social networks about the series and several were from people who did not follow the video game of League of Legends or they had no idea of ​​the world they were about to enter.

Official Fionn review of #Arcane Act 1 Before this show I literally couldn’t care less about League lore. Thought it was boring and trash This is one of the best animated shows I’ve ever seen. Absolute brilliance. Maybe the best thing Riot has ever done 9.7 / 10 pic.twitter.com/BKX3p5OqkA – The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) November 7, 2021

I know nothing about League of Legends but holy cow #Arcane is fun to watch! Stylized, non-photo real, painterly CGI. Cinematic action. Likeable characters. And just ridiculously good hand drawn 2d FX animation as the cherry on top. pic.twitter.com/sZUW6RxNsd – Brock Gallagher (@brockadile) November 7, 2021

Other comments talk about how it exceeded expectations, how amazing the animations, music, voices, and story are so far. They also comment on the excitement and eagerness they have to see the three episodes that come next weekend. The voices that we can hear in Arcane, directed by Ash brannon are: Hailee steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, Kevin Alejandro, among several others.

Anyway, whether or not you are a fan of League of Legends, one of the most important and well-known video games in the world, you can join in to see this great animated series that promises a lot. There are already three chapters in Netflix and on Saturday the 13th three more will go up.

Share it with whoever you want