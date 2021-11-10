Arcane surpasses Squid Game in Netflix popularity

Having dominated the popularity charts of Netflix these last weeks, Squid Game, or The Squid Game, he eventually ran into a series that managed to topple him from the top spot. Arcane, the new proposal of Riot Games, It is currently the most popular series on the platform, but do not think that the work of Hwang Dong-hyuk was left far behind.

According to the portal ‘What’s on Netflix‘, Arcane is already above Squid Game, which is placed in second place followed by the third season of Narcos: Mexico. In fourth we have You, and to close this top five you will find Dynasty.

This particular achievement was by no means easy to overcome, as the fever for Squid Game it even spread to video games. Despite its popularity, just today its creator confirmed that he is already working on a second season, although we still do not have the details about its premiere or history.

Editor’s note: Well, I think it was time for Riot Games to expand the lore of this popular MOBA. Also remember that its authors are also working on other spinoffs of the saga for consoles, although they have not yet revealed many details about it. After playing LoL for a long time, the idea of ​​learning more about their world does excite me a bit.

