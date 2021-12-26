The animated series of League of Legends, Arcane transmitted by the streaming platform Netflix, since the day of its premiere in November, it has been placed as one of the favorite productions and with the highest level of popularity worldwide.

It was not surprising that this unique title will draw attention to awards given the quality of your deliverySince its story is compelling, as well as it has incredible animation, the same reasons have also allowed it to obtain positive ratings from the press and fans.

So if we have this whole winning combo in mind, it was only a matter of time before this acclaimed animated series received nominations in one of the most prestigious awards in the world.

We are talking about the Annie awardas, an awards ceremony with great prestige and recognition, so much so that it is considered the Oscar of animations.

And it is that, said production of Netflix and Riot Games managed to garner an impressive total of 9 nominations at the Annie Awards, something we consider to be well deserved for this title.

Issues like all of the above are taken into account, and since apparently Uncle Netflix does listen to us, the second season of this animated series is already being worked on.

That’s how it is, the 49th edition of this awards ceremony is made up of a total of 31 categories, but only 14 of them are aimed at animated series.

With this in mind, we realize that Arcane, being nominated in 9 of those 14 categories, simply swept away.

We just have to bear in mind that although it is quite likely that Arcane will manage to take at least a couple of awards home, it may not be a fact as we might think, since it competes with high-profile productions such as Star Wars: Visions, Castlevania, Sees it, Death + Robots, Invincible, among others.

These are the categories in which the League of Legends series is nominated:

Best Animated Series

Best special effects

Best Character Design

Best direction

Best Character Animation

Best screenplay

Best Production Design

Best Storyboard

Best voice acting

The Annie Awards will begin on February 26, 2022 at the Royce Hall of the University of California in Los Angeles, United States.