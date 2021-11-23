Netflix announced that a second season of Arcane, the League of Legends series, is in production. Read everything that is known Here!

This weekend the last episode of Arcane, and fans of the series (and the video game) agree that it is a pretty good adaptation and with a compelling story. A couple of hours after the last episode of the first season came out, Netflix announced that the second season of Arcane is in production.

But he didn’t just do it with a tweetInstead, he posted a mini trailer of what is apparently to come. The video has the following description: “Get ready, friends. The second season of Arcane it’s in production. Where’s a Hexgate when you need it? “. But… What does this advance reveal to us?

Although we do not have images of our protagonists, we do have the voices of some of them. “No matter how I see it, if I go alone for your sister, one of us will come back in a box”, Explain Caitylyn as soon as the advance starts. What Saw answers “I can do it myself, no one else needs to get hurt.” And finally, you listen to Jinx tell “I’m glad it’s you. It had to be you “.

And finally, the preview ends with a werewolf howl, which many consider to be Warwick. The incorporation of this character to Arcane It would indicate that the series could get a little more violent. As for the plot of this season, not much is known yet but it is expected to continue after the open ending of the first season.

In case you haven’t seen yet Arcane, the series focuses on the delicate relationship between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underground district of Zaun. Due to the creation of Hextech technology, which allows anyone to control magical energy, the tension between these cities will increase. The first season can now be seen in its entirety on Netflix.

