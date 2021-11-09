Yesterday, Sunday, November 7, 2021, will be remembered among fans of League of Legends (LoL) like the day the Netflix series Arcane was released; where some privileged people were able to enjoy it on the big screen.

The Capitol Gran Vía Cinema and Theater has a large main hall with 1,357 seats, which alternates theatrical shows and film screenings, which yesterday was insufficient to cover the expectations generated by the Arcane: League of Legends series. The production of Riot Games and Netflix had its world premiere yesterday (Sunday, November 7, 2021), at 11 a.m. (Spanish time) and thousands of video game fans of the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre will They approached Gran Vía street in Madrid to experience the launch of their first episode live.

Inside the room, the capacity was limited (without space restrictions due to the measures against Covid-19, but constantly keeping the masks on), where the desire to see the first episode of Arcane: League of Legends they were immense. After waiting in the stalls of the Cine Capitol for all the attendees to enter, a countdown could be seen on the screen, while they interviewed the members of Riot games and actresses Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) and Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead), who lend their voices to the two protagonists of the story, Vi and Jinx, respectively.

Once the countdown ended, we were able to see live the first episode of the series, of the three that make up the first act of fiction and which are already available on Netflix Spain. Act two (chapters 4, 5 and 6) will be available from Sunday, November 13, while for act three (chapters 7, 8 and 9) it will be necessary to wait until Sunday, November 20. Thus, the first season of the series created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee will consist of 9 episodes, with Pascal Charrue (Le Dernier Gaulois) and Arnaud Delord (Rocket and Groot) directing. The latter has also been in charge of directing the video clip ‘Imagine Dragons x JID: Enemy’, the main theme of the series and which can be heard during the opening credits of each chapter (if you do not click on the ‘skip introduction’ button , Sure).

The full cast of voices in the original version is made up of Hailee Steinfeld (Vi), Ella Purnell (Jinx), Katie Leung (Caitlyn Kiramman), Kevin Alejandro (Jayce), Harry Lloyd (Viktor), Mick Wingert (Heimerdinger), Brett Tucker ( Singed), JB Blanc (Vander), Yuri Lowenthal (Mylo), Roger Craig Smith (Claggor), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Grayson), Remy Hii (Marcus), Toks Olagundoye (Mel Medarda) and Jason Spisak (Silco).

Synopsis: The tension between the two city-states (separated by a bridge) is hotter than ever due to the threat posed by new inventions and the oppression of the rich over the poor. In Piltover, hextech technology democratizes magic and aims to master it through science; While in Zaun, a narcotic transforms humans into ruthless monsters, while the oppressed want to end the yoke, created through fear and violence, which is exercised from Piltover on them, being the germ of a revolution. In this way, Arcane is the ideal way to give life and a past to some of the most iconic champions in League of Legends.

For the first Riot Games TV series, they have decided to focus on a single region, the connecting point between the two continents of Runeterra: the dual city-states of Piltover and Zaun. The first is the academic and scientific capital of Runeterra, known for its brilliant minds and overcoming obstacles; while Zaun is the complete opposite of Piltover, and not only geographically, where most of its inhabitants wish they could live far from there. This very careful and spectacular animated adventure stars the sisters Vi and Jinx, where the oldest is Vi, a fighter and thief who always stands up for her friends. For her part, Jinx is her little sister, who wants to be like her sister, but who replaces her lack of muscles with an unusual intelligence and inventiveness. Vi came into the game in 2012, while Jinx did so a year later.

Other secondary characters also stand out in the series, such as Jayce, a fundamental inventor in the development of hextech technology, a scientific way of mastering energy.

arcana; Caitlyn Kiramman, the black sheep of a wealthy family; Mel Medarda, City of Piltover Leader; Zaun-born Viktor, Jayce’s partner during the development of hextech; Vander, one of Zaun’s most influential and respected people, who has raised Vi and Jinx; Silco is the godfather not only of the underground city, but also of Jinx; Heimerdinger is one of Piltover’s leading scientists thanks to his life expectancy, which stretches up to three centuries; Grayson has a relationship of mutual respect with Vander and likes to keep the peace between the two areas of Piltover, while exercising his police duties; and Marcus, Grayson’s right-hand man.

Arcane is structured in three acts, with time jumps between them and showing the growth of the characters, the use of new technologies and the consequences of the decisions made by the protagonists, over the years. And in this first act we were able to meet a group of teenagers from Zaun who are trying to survive, so they decide to take a big hit in Piltover. However, what they find in the home of one of the city’s most promising scientists, Jayce, will change their lives forever. This frustrated robbery will unleash a series of events that will unbalance the weak peace pact between both cities, being the starting point of the series and revealing to fans the origin of their favorite champions.

In this way, although Arcane is an adaptation of League of Legends, people who have never played or know the world of Runeterra can understand the story perfectly, although it is obvious that many references to characters, objects and characters will be lost. future events. Thus, he distances himself from the idea of ​​the team combat game and delves into a story about characters with whom everyone can connect, showing the feelings of the characters, experiencing their internal confrontations and concerns first-hand; and, mainly, being aware of their greatest fears and ambitions. Without having ever played League of Legends, it is possible to enjoy this series full of fantasy, dynamic and modern, which becomes darker as the plot progresses and we discover the ins and outs of this universe, while observing the growth of the protagonists and their evolution, how they became champions of League of Legends.

All this with a care for the characters that has been possible because the creators of the series have been working at Riot Games for more than a decade, and collaborated in the creation of the protagonists that can now be seen in depth, and not only in a panoramic way. We can delve into a story that embraces dichotomies, that represents the protagonists and their respective counterparts or nemesis, that breaks down how not only your environment makes you who you are, but also your experiences and the people around you. All this in the middle of one of the key moments in the history of Runeterra, which is the invention of hextech, which allows people born without magical powers to be able to use magic, which will mark a before and after in the world, being the origin of chaos.

All this and much more is transmitted to the viewer thanks to the careful animation made by Fortiche, which has helped Riot Games not to see Arcane as just another animated series, but instead we dive into a burst of color and action, but also of drama and darkness. A magnificent setting and a staging that will conquer both video game fans and neophytes. Fortiche, based in Paris and a regular collaborator in video game development with Ubisoft and Riot Games, shows in this project his good hand in the development of cinematics and character design that he has already demonstrated in the video game sector.

Thus, Arcane: League of Legends is an excellent series, with careful animation and a spectacular technical aspect, which presents us with a group of charismatic characters with whom to enjoy not only adventures but also allows you to empathize with them. The development of the plot and the gradual introduction into the vast universe of League of Legends allows all viewers to enjoy the series, whether or not they are players of the famous video game released in 2009 and which has more than 100 million active monthly players .