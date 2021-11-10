Both film and television have tried to take advantage of the great popularity of the video game on several occasions. Some were blockbusters and others failed, but the most common is that they were works between the discreet, the disappointing and the horrible that did not leave you wanting more. I was afraid that ‘Arcane’ was going to be a new example of this, but the reality has been very different.

Based on the ‘League of Legends’ universe and designed as a prequel to tell the origins of its protagonists, ‘Arcane’ is also a daring move by Netflix, both for breaking with its brand-new model all season at once and for being able to also see it on Twitch officially. All that makes it a striking series, but in addition to a visual joy that takes it easy when it comes to telling her story.

A solid foundation

I have no doubt that those who are already familiar with the characters of ‘Arcane’ will have an additional element of enjoyment – I confess that I had never been very attracted to it – but one thing that the series does quite well is to leave breathe into your characters, carefully setting out your motivations and opting for a slower pace than expected to get you to have a strong foundation on which to continue building. So you also get a more accessible work for those newcomers into this universe that they might feel pushed out if they relied too heavily on pre-existing mythology.

Yes indeed, It is fair to recognize that the script is not the greatest strength of the series but enough time has been devoted to it so that it is not a burden. There are some dialogues presented in a somewhat monotonous way and narratively it is not a fascinating work, but one with enough hook to leave you wanting to see how everything will evolve.





In their own way, this is something that also happens with their characters – after all, they are the ones who have to deal with these dialogues – but there, at least in its original version in English, there is a great job in the vocal selection of the actors so that the expressiveness that is achieved through animation finds essential support. There is no trace here of decisions as disastrous as those that occurred at the time with ‘Memories of Idhún’.

In addition, their motivations are well raised and it alternates with success who is the protagonist at each moment so that everyone puts their two cents in the presentation of the world in which they live. Yet another example of having something interesting and solid to build on.

A visual miracle





However, the great attraction of ‘Arcane’ is its sensational animation, halfway between a video game animatic but with a much greater expressiveness and those designs that you would normally find in an art book but that then never end up being like that in the final product. Behind her is the French studio Fortiche and a unique combination of 2D and 3D animation.

The result is nothing short of miraculous, managing to endow the action scenes with unparalleled energy, while in the calmer moments moments of great beauty are achieved with almost painterly touches. And best of all, all this is achieved without causing any type of visual atrophy. Everything flows while one wonders how they have been capable of something like this and why aren’t there more series or movies with this style. Matter of time, I imagine.

By the way, it is not the first time that this studio has worked in this universe, because at the time they already took care of animating the video clip for ‘Warriors’, the theme of Imagine dragons which was used as the official song of the ‘League of Legends’ World Championship. Already then it was perceived that there was something special in his way of working, but in ‘Arcane’ the best has been brutal.

In short





The first three episodes of ‘Arcane’ have been a Big surprise. Probably the fans of this universe already trusted to find something like that, but it is also a series that makes things easy for newcomers with a good story that takes nothing for granted and an amazing animation. It is logical that he has managed to dethrone ‘The Squid Game’ as the most popular Netflix series.