‘The squid game’ had been the series of Netflix most popular worldwide, but its reign has come to an end with the premiere of ‘Arcane’, as the adaptation of the popular universe ‘League of Legends’ has become the number 1 series of the platform worldwide.

Be careful, that does not mean that it has achieved the first position in all the countries in which it has been released, since that is something that “only” has achieved in 38 countries, including Germany, Argentina, France or Russia. For example, in Spain it currently occupies the third position, while in the States it has settled for the sixth position.

Very well received

In addition, ‘Arcane’ has had a very positive reception both from the critics, with 100% positive comments from the specialized press on Rotten Tomatoes right now, and from the public, currently scoring a 9.4 average score on IMDB with almost 8,000 votes.

Nor should we forget an important factor to be optimistic about their chances of holding the top spot longer, since Netflix premiered only three episodes, with as many scheduled for next November 13 and another three for November 20. As long as word of mouth works well, ‘Arcane’ could continue to lead Netflix’s most watched for at least another two weeks.

And it would not be a surprise if the platform has to end up updating once again its Top 10 most viewed series of all time because ‘Arcane’ has ended up sneaking into it …