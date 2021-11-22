Since it was shown for the first time last summer, everything indicated that Arcane was going to be a success in its premiere on Netflix, not only because it was based on the League of Legends universe and its characters, too, but because as audiovisual production, has a cutting edge animation technique. The success has been such that a second season has been confirmed for the series.

Through Arcane’s official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that this series created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee will have a second season on Netflix. For the moment, little else is known about the new episodes, since only the teaser of the logo accompanies the news. Surely the fans already have the odd idea of ​​where the shots of this second season can go.

Ready yourselves, friends. Season 2 of Arcane is now in production. Where’s a Hexgate when you need one? pic.twitter.com/3aUeWuQ5Uu – Arcane (@arcaneshow) November 21, 2021

“We are more than happy with the positive response to the first season of Arcane and we are working hard with Riot’s creative wizards and Fortiche animation studio to deliver our best second installment “, gratefully assure the creators of the series (via Cinemania).

This second season, it seems that will follow again the story of Jinx and Vi and their past as sisters, also counting on the original cast of voices from the first three acts of the series. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung will be playing Vi, Jinx and Caitlyn Kiramman, although we will still have to wait a bit to see what adventures await them in the next season. At the moment there is no specific release window for this production, it could even take more than a year and extend until 2023.