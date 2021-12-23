Arcadian, a platform that allows users to use non-fungible tokens as loan collateral, has raised USD 15 million in a Series A financing round that featured participation from Pantera Capital.

In an announcement Wednesday, Arcade said that Pantera, Castle Island Ventures, Franklin Templeton Blockchain Fund, Golden Tree Asset Management, Eniac Ventures, Protofund, Probably Nothing Capital and Lemniscap, plus angel investors Zac Prince, CEO of BlockFi, and Richard Ma, CEO of Quantstamp, They were behind the investment in an effort to connect NFT collateralized loans with the decentralized finance space. The platform is also emerging from a private launch with $ 3.3 million in total secured loan volume on a total of $ 10 million in assets.

The co-founder of Arcade, Gabe Frank, He said that NFTs represent a significant portion of the ever-growing DeFi market, which is currently worth more than $ 250 billion in terms of total locked value. “However, the lack of infrastructure in DeFi prevents NFT holders from getting liquidity in their holdings despite huge market capitalizations,” He said.

Arcade’s LinkedIn page lists at least 10 US-based employees, and the company is currently hiring for various positions, including a senior software engineer, a senior talent specialist, and a team coordinator. Lauren Stephanian, director of Pantera Capital, said that the platform’s NFT collateralization had the potential to incentivize participation by “institutional lenders, high net worth individuals, DAOs, companies with NFTs on their balance sheets, and NFT collectors.”

Other platforms have already launched or are in the process of launching services to facilitate loans against NFT, including ETNA Network and the Lithuania-based loan platform, Drops. In March, the loan protocol Teller Finance announced that some of its users could obtain credits without providing guarantees, which could be accessed through special NFTs.

Keep reading: