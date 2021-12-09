Great news for all fans of retro installments is that, global video game publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive are excited to release a new trailer for the ’90s adventure management video game Arcade Paradise.

Something that has caught our attention is that, it is time for players to drop the strings of the bag and prepare their coins, since more than 35 arcade ‘hits’ will appear in Arcade Paradise, which will be heading to PC, Nintendo Switch , PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox family of devices in Spring 2022.

Best of all, to celebrate the trailer, Wired also released physical versions for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch, available to pre-order today! Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the retro arcade adventure driven by the nineties.

Playing as Ashley, your father, Gerald (played by The Witcher’s Geralt, Doug Cockle), went to the Riviera and gave you the keys to his laundry business and assigned you the task of handling the tedious day-to-day.

Instead of washing rags for a living, you decide to turn your family laundry into the ultimate playroom. Play, win and buy new arcade machines, with over 35 to choose from, inspired by a generation of arcade games from the 80s and 90s.

Arcade Paradise will feature newly created “classics” like Knuckles and Knees, Zombat 2, Woodgals Adventure, Vostok 2093, Gravichase and the incredible Racer Chaser in FULL 3D and many more.

Make your face melt with crazy graphics, experience extreme skull-shaking stereo sound as you smash your rivals, dominate the high score table and become a legend.

But don’t forget, there is still the matter of a laundromat! Arcade Paradise will come to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S | X and Xbox One during spring 2022.