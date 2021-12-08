Global video game publisher Wired Productions and developer Nosebleed Interactive release a new trailer for the ’90s adventure management game Arcade Paradise.

It is time for players to open their wallets and prepare coins, as more than 35 arcade hits will appear in Arcade Paradise, which will be heading to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Welcome to Arcade Paradise, the retro arcade adventure driven by the nineties. Playing as Ashley, your father, Gerald (played by The Witcher’s Geralt, Doug Cockle), went to the Riviera and gave you the keys to his laundry business and assigned you the task of handling the tedious day-to-day. Instead of washing rags for a living, you decide to turn your family laundry into the ultimate playroom. Play, win and buy new arcade machines, with over 35 to choose from, inspired by a generation of arcade games from the 80s and 90s. Arcade Paradise will feature newly created “classics” like Knuckles and Knees, Zombat 2, Woodgals Adventure , Vostok 2093, Gravichase and the amazing Racer Chaser in FULL 3D and many more.

You will melt away with crazy graphics, experience extreme stereo sound that will shake your skulls as you smash your rivals, dominate the high score table and become a legend. But don’t forget, there is still the matter of a laundromat!

