The Arca Continental firm, Coca-Cola’s second largest bottler, reaffirmed with the Ecuadorian government its commitment to strengthen the companies’ sustainable production and consumption.

At an event held in Quito, Ecuador, it was reported that the agreement has the objective of strengthening the strategy of generating shared value with collaborators, suppliers, clients, consumers, recyclers, value chain, communities and all who directly or indirectly interact with companies.

“We have the responsibility to provide a north that guides the development of Ecuador in a sustainable and low-carbon way, with economic and social benefits, through the creation of business lines that allow the generation of new investments, green jobs and poverty reduction. , that promotes the ecological transition at all levels, since it is our duty to leave a good legacy to future generations, for this reason we hope that many other companies will join the Government of the Meeting in search of a productive but green country “, commented Gustavo Manrique , Minister of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition of Ecuador.

For her part, Mariana Rosalba, general manager of Coca-Cola Ecuador, highlighted that this is the second voluntary agreement on sustainable production that the Coca-Cola company signs in Latin America.

“With actions like these, we show great determination to continue pursuing local and voluntary goals within the framework of our vision of sustainability, which is shared by our bottling partners such as Arca Continental; always guided by the purpose of our company: to refresh the world and make a difference ”, he assured.

The document sets out the goals established by the companies for the strengthening of sustainable production and consumption as of December 2022, in terms of circular economy, water sustainability and climate change.

CIRCULAR ECONOMY IN PACKAGING

-Achieve a returnable packaging mix of 30 percent of the portfolio and promote a returnability education campaign aimed at the consumer.

-Increase the participation of the traditional channel in recycling schemes and correct waste management.

-Increase by 20 percent the beneficiaries of the inclusive recycling program Desarrollo Ambiente Reciclaje (DAR).

-Collect 60 percent of PET packaging and incorporate 25 percent of recycled resin in PET containers. WATER SUSTAINABILITY

-Resupply nature with 100% of the water they use in their drinks.

-Improve the efficiency in the use of water, with a saving of 11% of the water used per liter of drinks compared to the standard of 2018; In the case of Tonicorp, generate an efficiency rate in its dairy operation equivalent to a saving of 48 percent compared to 2018.

-Develop and execute a project for access to drinking water. CLIMATE CHANGE

-Incorporate 3 cattle ranches to the Carbon Neutral program.

-Reduce the carbon footprint, reaching an Energy Use Rate of 0.316 MJ / Lb in its beverage operation.

The event was attended by representatives of Coca-Cola Ecuador and Tonicorp, as well as the Minister of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition of the South American country, Gustavo Manrique, as well as other allies and beneficiaries of the initiatives implemented in the country.

